education

COVID-19: Telangana extends holidays for educational institutions till Jan 30

Telangana government extends vacations for all educational institutions till January 30 due to covid-19 situation.
Earlier, the Telangana government declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16.(HT file)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 01:21 PM IST
ANI |

 In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government on Sunday extended vacations for all educational institutions till January 30, 2022.

"It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30, 2022," office of Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, the State government declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16.

A cabinet meeting will be held on Monday at 2 pm in Pragathi Bhavan under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to discuss COVID-related matters, the Chief Minister's office said.

Telangana on Saturday reported 1,963 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative tally to 7,07,162. There are 22017 active cases. The cumulative recoveries registered in Telangana is at 6,81,091 and the death toll is 4,054. The recovery rate in the state is at 96.31 per cent and case fatality rate is 0.57 per cent. 

Sunday, January 16, 2022
