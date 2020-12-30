CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

education

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:03 IST

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the admit card for the constable recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on January 12 and 20, 2020, in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10 am and afternoon shift at 2 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11,880 vacancies of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Download your e-Admit Card for Written Exam of Bihar Police Constable’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link available to download the admit card

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.