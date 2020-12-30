e-paper
Home / Education / CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

The recruitment exam will be conducted on January 12 and 20, 2020, in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10 am and afternoon shift will start at 2 pm.

education Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:03 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card. (Screengrab)
CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card. (Screengrab)
         

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the admit card for the constable recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on January 12 and 20, 2020, in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10 am and afternoon shift at 2 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11,880 vacancies of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Download your e-Admit Card for Written Exam of Bihar Police Constable’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link available to download the admit card

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

In Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet expansion, son Aaditya to make a surprise entry
‘Why no official statement from Sonia Gandhi?’: Prashant Kishor on NRC
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, throws rail traffic out of gear, 16 flights diverted
Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Realme takes on Xiaomi Redmi K30 with X50, key specifications leaked
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
