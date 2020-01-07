e-paper
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam: Roll number wise centre list released, check yours here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam: Roll number wise centre list released, check yours here

Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the roll number wise centre list for the constable recruitment exam under advertisement number 02/2019.

education Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:23 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Constable recruitment exam notice
The exam is scheduled to be held on January 12, 2020. Candidates who have successfully registered for the constable recruitment exam can check the name of their allotted centre.There are a total of 1100 centres for the exam out of which 74 are in Patna.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on January 12 and 20, 2020, in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10 am and afternoon shift at 2 pm.

Candidates are advised to check their exam centre by visiting the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click here to check the centre list

CSBC has already released the admit card for the constable recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11,880 vacancies of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

