CSBC Bihar Police Constable result 2020 declared at csbc.bih.nic.in, check here

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:49 IST

CSBC Bihar Police Constable result 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has declared the results of the recruitment examination for the post of constable in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 454 vacancies of constable. This year, 12672 candidates appeared in this written examination of Bihar Police Constable Recruitment, out of which a total of 9915 candidates have succeeded in securing minimum qualifying (30%) marks.

Bihar Police Constable result 2020:

How to check Bihar Police Constable result 2020:

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results: Written Examination for Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable. (Advt. No. 01/2020)”

The results in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results

Download the results and take its print out for future use.