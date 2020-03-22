e-paper
CSIR CIMAP Recruitment 2020: 23 Technical, Support and Administrative posts on offer

CSIR CIMAP Recruitment 2020: 23 Technical, Support and Administrative posts on offer

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies of Technical, Support & Administrative posts at CIMAP.

Mar 22, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic plants (CIMAP), CSIR has invited online applications for the recruitment of Technical, Support & Administrative posts on its official website. The online registration process had started on March 4, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the positions online at recruitment.cimap.res.in on or before April 2, 2020, until 11:59 pm. However, the last date for the submission of online applications is April 7, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies of Technical, Support & Administrative posts at CIMAP. Out of which, 3 vacancies are for Senior Technical officers (2) (Plant Tissue Culture, Agriculture Microbiology, and Agronomy), 4 for Senior Technical officers (1) (Pilot facility, Business development, Farm Management and Agronomy), 4 for Technical Assistant (GRM/GPB Photography/ Mass communication, Bioprospection, Extension), 11 for Technician (Electrician, Agronomy, boiler, HRD, Plant protection, product sale, exhibition, library, horticulture, vehicle management), and one for Junior secretariat assistant (Finance and accounts)

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100. The applicants belonging to the SC/ST/Women/PWD/Abroad candidates and regular employees of CSIR are exempted from payment of application fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s thedirect link to apply online.

