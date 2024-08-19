CSIR NET Result 2024 Live: How to check scores at csirnet.nta.ac.in when announced

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the joint CSIR-UGC NET examination on csirnet.nta.ac.in. After the announcement, candidates who have appeared in the test can download their scorecards using application number and date of birth. On August 9, the NTA released the provisional answer key of CSIR NET and invited objections up to August 11 on the payment of ₹200 per question. ...Read More

A panel of subject experts will verify the objections sent by candidates and if found correct, the final answer key will be revised accordingly and the results will be prepared.

The CSIR UGC NET exam was held on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024. The examination on July 25 and 26 took place in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm and the July 27 examination on the last day took place during the first shift.

The exam was held at 348 centres located in 187 cities across the country, and 2,25,335 candidates appeared for it.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CSIR UGC NET result.