CSIR UGC-NET 2018 Answer Key: Raise objection till Jan 23

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the official answer key of CSIR UGC NET 2018 for December session on January 16, 2019. Candidates can now January 23 till 5 pm.

Candidates can download their answer key of CSIR UGC NET from its official website. The representation can be sent on email id netexam.obs@csirhrdg.res.in . It should be one email for each answer.

Candidate must mention Subject Name, Booklet Code (A/B/C) and Question No. in subject line of the email. (Booklet Number is not required) For Example: Physical Science, C, 74.

“Candidates are advised to read instructions for sending representation available on our website www.csirhrdg.res.in. The representations received on email after the stipulated date or without any documentary/textual support, shall not be entertained. The representation(s) submitted by post or in person will not be accepted. All the representations received within stipulated dates will be given due consideration and decision taken in this regard will be final,” the notification read.

Here’s how to send representation or challenge answer key

CSIR UGC NET 2018 was conducted on December 16 in 27 cities across India to test the eligibility of the candidates as teachers.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 14:14 IST