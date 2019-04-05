CSIR UGC-NET: December 2018 exam results declared, here’s how to check

CSIR UGC NET 2018: The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has declared the results of CSIR UGC NET for December exam. The exam was held on December 16 , 2018.

Candidates can visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirhrdg.res.in and click on the result link.

The candidates whose roll numbers are listed below have qualified in the test for JRF-NET. These candidates are also eligible for Lectureship-NET subject to their fulfilling criteria for lectureship as laid down by UGC .

A total of 1969 candidates have qualified for JRF (NET) while 67 candidates have qualified for JRF. For Lectureship,1500 candidates have qualified.

Click here to check the cutoff of CSIR UGC NET December exam 2018

CSIR UGC NET Result 2018: How to check

Visit the official website of CSIR at csirhrdg.res.in

On the homepage click on the result link that reads- JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Exam Dec 2018 Result

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number.

Click here for CSIR UGC NET December 2018

