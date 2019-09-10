CSIR UGC NET December 2019 registration begins: Everything you need to know

education

National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the registration link for CSIR UGC NET December exam 2019. Candidates can register for the examination online before October 10, 2019. Candidates can apply online at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR stands for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for which the exam is conducted twice a year. The second exam will be conducted on December 15.

Application fee:

General/General-EWS------- Rs. 1000/-

OBC-NCL -----------------------Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PwD-------------------- Rs. 250/-

Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed instructions contained in the information bulletin before applying for the examination.

A candidate can apply either for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) OR Lectureship (LS). He/she may indicate his/her preference while registering for the same. If a candidate applies for JRF and fulfils the eligibility criteria for lectureship too, he will be considered for both JRF and lectureship. If a candidate is found to be over-aged for JRF, he/she will be automatically considered for lectureship only.

The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs.31,000/- p.m (under revision) for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs.20,000/- per Fellow will be provided to the University / Institution. The Fellowship will be governed by terms and conditions of CSIR, UGC or Research Scheme, as applicable.



Age Limit:

JRF- 28 years

Lectureship- No upper age limit

Eligibility Criteria:

M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/B. Tech/B. Pharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.

B.Sc (Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program with at least 55% marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates; 50% marks for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply. Candidates with Bachelor’s degree will be eligible for CSIR fellowship only after getting registered/enrolled for Ph.D/Integrated Ph.D program within the validity period of two years. Candidates possessing only Bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply only for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and not for Lectureship (LS)/ Associate Professorship.

CSIR UGC NET 2019: IMPORTANT DATES

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only --------18 October to 25 October 2019

Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website --------------------------09 November, 2019

Date of Examination -------------------------------------------------------------15 December, 2019

Duration of Examination --------------------------------------------------------180 minutes (03 hours)

Timing of Examination First Shift: --------------------------------------------9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Second Shift: --------------------------------------------------------------------02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

Declaration of Result on NTA website -------------------------------------31 December, 2019

A candidate should submit only one application. If he submits more than one, the application sent last will be considered. In order to avoid last minutes rush apply as early as possible. The last date to apply for CSIR-UGC NET for JRF/LS December 2019 examination in October 10.

The examination is held to determine the eligibility candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer in chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences. The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates depends on their finding admission/placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research.

Note: Go through the information bulletin and notification for CSIR-UGC NET for JRF/LS December 2019 examination to know details about eligibility conditions, exam centres, how to apply and much more.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 11:10 IST