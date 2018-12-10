CTET 2018 answer key to release soon, here’s the update

Candidates who appeared for the central teachers’ eligibility test (CTET) 2018 conducted on December 9 are waiting for the release of answer keys.

According to a report of Hindustan over 16 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination on Sunday. The answer key will be released this week or latest by next week on its official website ctet.nic.in.

The exam was conducted by CBSE at 2296 centres across the country. According to the official notification of CTET 2018, the results will be out within six weeks from the date of exam.

The OMR sheet and the Answer Key will be displayed on CTET official website.The Candidates can download the same in the given stipulated time.

Thereafter the Candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi.

Candidates must score at least 60 marks to qualify the examination. However, the reserved category candidates have a relaxation of 5 marks.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 14:05 IST