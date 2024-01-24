close_game
CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: Where to check CBSE CTET January answer key when out
Live

CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: Where to check CBSE CTET January answer key when out

Jan 24, 2024 03:22 PM IST
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: CBSE will release the CTET January 2024 answer key on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will release answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The exam was held on January 21 and answer keys will be released next. Candidates can download the CTET answer key and their responses from ctet.nic.in.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the preliminary answer key on payment of a fee of 1,000 per question. Challenges will be reviewed and if it is accepted by the board a policy decision will be made and the fee will be refunded.

Around 27 lakh candidates were registered for the CTET January examination, which includes around 9.58 lakh for the paper 1 (Class 1-5) and around 17.35 lakh registered for the paper 2 (Class 6-8) examination. When released, the direct link to check CTET answer key will be shared here.

