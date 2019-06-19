CTET admit card 2019 expected within a few days, here is how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the admit cards for the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) within a few days. The CTET 2019 examination will be conducted on July 7, 2019.

However, HT does not have any independent confirmation about the date of the release of CTET admit card and there is no intimation regarding the same on the official website.

Candidates can download their admit card after its release from the official website ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2019: How to download the admit card after it is released

1) Visit the official website 2) Click on CTET 2019 admit card link 3) Fill in the details including registration number and date of birth/ password and submit 4) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen 4) Download and take a print out of the CTET 2019 admit card.

In case any discrepancy is noticed on the admit card, regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information, it should be reported immediately.

The candidates should read the instructions provided on the admit card carefully and follow them during the examination. The candidates should report at the examination Centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Those who after 9.30am shall not be allowed to sit in Paper I and those who report after 2pm shall not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 18:50 IST