CTET admit card for December 2019 exam released at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:28 IST

The admit cards for the CTET December 2019 exam were released on Wednesday by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 at ctet.nic.in.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on December 8, 2019 in 110 cities across India.

How to download CTET December 2019 admit card:

1) Visit the official website of CTET 2) Click on the link for CTET December 2019 admit card 3) Fill in application number, date of birth and security pin (as given in the image) and login 4) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen 4) Take a print out of the CTET 2019 admit card and save it on your computer.

There two servers for downloading the admit card on the CTET website.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card from the CTET website: A) Server 1 B) Server 2

Candidates must read the instructions on the admit card carefully. The CTET December 2019 result will be declared Within six weeks from the date of the examination.