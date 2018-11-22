CTET exam 2018: Admit card released at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released admit cards for the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) on Thursday, November 22.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The examination will be held on December 9, 2018 in 92 cities of India. Paper 1 will be conducted in the first sitting from 2 pm to 4:30 pm while the paper 2 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website

Click on CTET admit card link

Fill in the details including registration number and date of birth/ password

Your admit card will be displayed,

Download and take a print out.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 13:38 IST