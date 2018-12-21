CTET answer key 2018 expected soon, check at ctet.nic.in

CTET answer Keys 2018: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer keys 2018 are expected to be released anytime soon. As per various media reports, CTET 2018 answer key notification is likely to be released on today, December 21. However, there is no official confirmation of the same, yet.

The answer keys, once released, can be checked on ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2018 exam was conducted by CBSE on December 9, 2018. CBSE generally release the answer key and other results in late evening after 6 pm. However, according to some media reports, the answer keys can be released next week.

The exam was conducted by CBSE at 2,296 centres across the country. According to the information bulletinof CTET 2018, the results will be out within six weeks from the date of exam.

The OMR sheet and the answer key will be displayed on CTET official website.The Candidates can download the same in the given stipulated time.Thereafter the candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any nationalised bank and payable at Delhi.

HT tried contacting the CTET officials but they did not respond.

CTET answer key 2018: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of CTET

Click on the link for CTET answer key

A Pdf page containing the answer key will open

Download it on your computer and take a printout for future reference

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 15:47 IST