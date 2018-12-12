CTET answer key 2018 expected in a few days: Here’s how to check

Central teachers’ eligibility test (CTET) 2018 answer key is expected be released within a few days. The candidates are eagerly waiting for the CTET answer key, the exam for which was conducted on December 9.

Talking to Indian Express, CTET director Anurag Tripathi said, “The date of the declaration of answer keys has not been decided. The board is trying to release the answer keys soon.” He further said that around 16,91,088 candidates took the examinations, out of which 58% were female, 33,07 differently abled and 199 transgender.

Once released, the candidates can check the answer keys through the official website, ctet.nic.in

The exam was conducted by CBSE at 2,296 centres across the country. According to the information bulletin of CTET 2018, the results will be out within six weeks from the date of exam.

The OMR sheet and the answer key will be displayed on CTET official website.The Candidates can download the same in the given stipulated time.Thereafter the candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any nationalised bank and payable at Delhi.

Candidates must score at least 60 marks to qualify in the examination. However, the reserved category candidates have a relaxation of 5 marks.

CTET answer key 2018: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of CTET

Click on the link for CTET answer key

A Pdf page containing the answer key will open

Download it on your computer and take a printout for future reference











First Published: Dec 12, 2018 15:45 IST