CTET Answer key 2019 released at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 13:23 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi has released the answer key for Central Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and file their objections (if any) online at ctet.nic.in on or before December 25, 2019.

“The scanned images of the OMR sheets of candidates appeared in CTET December 2019 has been uploaded on the website for viewing of candidates up to December 25, 2019,” reads the official notice.

CBSE held the CTET 2019 examination on December 8, 2019, at various examination centres. The exam is conducted twice a year for providing a minimum teacher eligibility certificate to become a teacher. Around 30 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year.

Candidates can challenge the answer keys till December 25, 2019, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000/- per question through credit/debit card. However, if the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Candidates can click on this link to download the answer key and the OMR sheet of CTET 2019.

Candidates can click on this link for submission of Key Challenge for CTET 2019.