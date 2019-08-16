CTET Exam Date 2019 released, detailed notification to be out at ctet.nic.in

education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the thirteenth edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 8, 2019. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 110 cities across the country.



The detailed notification containing details of exam, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be released on August 19 on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The candidates should read the information bulletin or exam notification carefully before applying.

Candidates can apply online only through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in. The online application process will start from August 19. The last date for submitting online application is September 18 and fee can be paid upto September 23 till 3.30pm.

The CBSE last month declared the result of Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2019 examination. Approximately 14 lakh candidates in the exam out of which 3.52 lakh qualified. The results were declared in a record time of 23 days after end of examination. Out of these 3.52 Lakh candidates, 2.15 Lakh qualified in Paper -1(for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school), and 1.37 lakh qualified in Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school).

