Home / Education / CTET July 2020: Here's the direct link to register

CTET July 2020: Here’s the direct link to register

CTET 2020 registration process will close on February 24. CBSE will conduct the CTET exam on July 5, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 08:25 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE CTET July 2020.
CBSE CTET July 2020. (Screengrab)
         

CTET 2020: CBSE will soon close the online registration process for Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020. Candidates who have not registered for the exam can apply before March 2. CTET July 2020 will be held on July 5, 2020.

Candidates can register for the exam online at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can pay the application fee till March 3, 2020, until 3:30 pm.

Direct link to apply for CTET 2020

CTET 2020: HOW TO APPLY

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads “Application form for CTET July 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. If you are a new user, register yourself and go back to the log in page

5. Key in your credentials and log in

6. The application form will appear on the display screen

7. Fill in the Online Application Form and upload all necessary documents

8. Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card

9. Print Confirmation page for future reference

CBSE CTET 2020 exam pattern:

The CBSE CTET examination has two papers. Paper 1 is for those interested in teaching classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case an applicant wants to teach both levels, they will be required to sit for both papers 1 and 2. Full details here

