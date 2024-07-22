CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA expected to announce scorecard, final key soon
CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Once released, the candidates can download their CUET UG scorecards using application number and date of birth. As per some media reports, the CUET UG result is expected to be announced today, July 22, while a few other reports have suggested that it is likely to be declared this week. However, an official statement from the National Testing Agency or the University Grants Commission (UGC) is awaited....Read More
The officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Shakeel Ahmed had last week said that the result is expected by late July or the first week of August. Jamia uses the CUET UG scores for admission to several undergraduate courses offered by it.
The provisional answer key of the exam was released on July 7 and the objection window was closed on July 9. The NTA also held a re-test for affected candidates on July 19.
The first ever hybrid (computer-based test and pen and paper test) took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 for around 13.48 lakh candidates.
The result was tentatively scheduled for June 30, as per the information bulletin of the test. The delay in the announcement of CUET UG result is likely to impact admissions and academic calendars.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CUET UG result date and time, direct link and all other updates.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: How will results be calculated?
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Official confirmation on result date awaited
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The official confirmation on the result date is awaited. The results when released will be available on the official website of CUET UG 2024 on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: How many candidates appeared?
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: A total of 13.48 lakh candidates have appeared for examination this year.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Where to check scores?
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses result when released can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The NTA CUET UG result will also be available on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: When can results be cancelled?
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The result of CUET (UG) - 2024 of the candidate(s) who indulges in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the results of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: MCC to begin counselling soon
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Admissions are handled at the level of each of the Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUET (UG) - 2024 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (UG) - 2023 score and the other criteria of the respective University.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: How will merit list be prepared?
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/organizations. Universities may conduct their individual counselling based on the Scorecard of CUET (UG) – 2024 provided by NTA.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Check marking scheme
i. Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)
ii. Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
