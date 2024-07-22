CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA expected to announce scorecard, final key soon

CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Once released, the candidates can download their CUET UG scorecards using application number and date of birth. As per some media reports, the CUET UG result is expected to be announced today, July 22, while a few other reports have suggested that it is likely to be declared this week. However, an official statement from the National Testing Agency or the University Grants Commission (UGC) is awaited....Read More

The officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Shakeel Ahmed had last week said that the result is expected by late July or the first week of August. Jamia uses the CUET UG scores for admission to several undergraduate courses offered by it.

The provisional answer key of the exam was released on July 7 and the objection window was closed on July 9. The NTA also held a re-test for affected candidates on July 19.

The first ever hybrid (computer-based test and pen and paper test) took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 for around 13.48 lakh candidates.

The result was tentatively scheduled for June 30, as per the information bulletin of the test. The delay in the announcement of CUET UG result is likely to impact admissions and academic calendars.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CUET UG result date and time, direct link and all other updates.