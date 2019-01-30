CUSAT CAT 2019 registration begins today, check important dates, eligibility and other details here

CUSAT CAT 2019: The online application process for the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) Common Admission Test (CAT-2019) has begun from January 30, 2019 11: 30 am. The last date to apply is February 21 for Indian students and April 30 for international students.

Candidates can apply online through the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in. The application for MPhil, PhD and diploma courses will be available from the respective departments. The applications for various MTech courses could be submitted till April 21.

CUSAT CAT 2019 Important dates

CUSAT CAT 2019 will be conducted in the online mode on April 6 and April 7, 2019 for various courses.

Registered candidates will be able to download CUSAT CAT admit card from March 20, 2019 to April 04, 2019.

Last date apply online- February 21, 2019

Last date for fee submission - February 28, 2019

Last date for applying online for international students- April 30, 2019

CUSAT CAT 2019 Eligibility:

The candidates belonging to Kerala SC (KSC) and Kerala ST (KST) communities are eligible for applying.

For undergraduate programmes, the candidate should have passed class 12 or an equivalent exam from a recognised board. They should have scored at least 45 per cent PCM (physics, Chemistry Mathematics).

For postgraduate courses, science with mathematics as one of the subjects or graduate in Electronics/Information Technology/Computer Science/Computer Applications/ Engineering/Technology with 55 per cent aggregate marks (except language and humanities) is needed.

CUSAT CAT, a computer-based test, is held for admission to different undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. Candidates clearing the written test will have to pass the interview/group discussion rounds for final admission

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 08:13 IST