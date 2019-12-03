e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Delhi Assembly passes skill and entrepreneurship university Bill

The chief minister said that the proposed university will explore new possibilities of employment for youth to meet the demands of markets.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2019 17:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Assembly on December 3, 2019, passed a bill to set up a skill and entrepreneurship university.
Delhi Assembly on December 3, 2019, passed a bill to set up a skill and entrepreneurship university. (PTI file)
         

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to set up a skill and entrepreneurship university, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said will provide employment to the youth.

Responding to the Opposition’s accusations that the AAP dispensation is bringing several bills when it is to complete its tenure, Kejriwal said, “We are confident of coming back to power and we are only concerned about completing these works.” The chief minister said that the proposed university will explore new possibilities of employment for youth to meet the demands of markets.

tags
top news
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Mercedes Benz launches updated GLC featuring MBUX multimedia system
Mercedes Benz launches updated GLC featuring MBUX multimedia system
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News