Delhi cabinet approves setting up of Sports University, says Kejriwal

Delhi could soon have a university dedicated to giving degrees in sports.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the “Delhi Sports University” will offer field-specific degrees to interested students. This would be at par with those offered in other courses at graduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said his cabinet in a meeting on Thursday approved the proposed Delhi Sports University (DSU) Bill. Kejriwal, however, clarified that since it is a finance Bill, the file will have to be sent to the lieutenant governor (L-G) for approval. The Bill can be tabled in the winter session of the Delhi Assembly only after L-G Anil Baijal clears it, he added.

“Earlier, a sportsperson used to be uncertain about his future, just for the fact that if the person is not able to establish a career in sports, she/he will just be called a school pass out. She/he would not get a job because every job requires at least a graduation degree to get through. This sports university will grant you a degree in sports such as cricket, and hockey. It will be a one-of-a kind university in India,” Kejriwal said.

On the allocation of land and the expenses incurred, the chief minister said that they have identified 90 acres in Mundka area of Outer Delhi for the university. The vice-chancellor of this university will be an experienced sportsperson, Kejriwal said.

“Once the university is set up, a passionate sportsperson will be able to devote all of his/her time playing and excelling in sports. His or her graduation, post-graduation, and doctorate degrees will be in the subjects of sports only.

The person can show their degrees for various related posts wherever required. For instance, one can appear for civil services examination because he/she will be considered a graduate after this degree,” the chief minister said.

The Delhi Sports University Bill also grants the proposed university the right to establish constituent schools and colleges. These “sports schools” will identify and groom budding sporting talents at an early stage, the government said.

When asked about the course content, structure and the duration of the graduation, the chief minister said the details are yet to be finalised. “The DSU Bill defines the administrative and legal structure of the university. Several experts will be involved at various stages, to design and give a definite structure to the curriculum of the courses,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said all the usual procedure including taking approvals from the University Grants Commission (UGC) will be followed.

“Apart from being a solid back-up in the careers of students interested in sports, this proposal will also ensure that sportspersons get the much needed respect and dignity to pursue their dreams. Today, most of the students have to compromise their sports to keep up with their performance in their main subjects,” Sisodia said.

The objective, he added, is to facilitate and promote ‘sports’ studies, research and extension work in emerging areas of sports education with focus on liberal sports activities and science.

