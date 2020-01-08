Delhi District court JJA result 2020 declared at delhicourts.nic.in, here’s how to check

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 12:38 IST

Delhi district court has released the result of the Junior Judicial assistant recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at delhicourts.nic.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on November 29, 2019, at various examination centres spread across the national capital.

Overall JJA recruitment exam result

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment Notice : Result of MCQ/Objective Test for the post of J.J.A. (Junior Judicial Assistant)’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.The result will appear on the display screen