Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Delhi Forest guard recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 226 vacancies begins today at forest.delhigovt.nic.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 226 vacancies of forestry staff. Out of which, 4 vacancies are of Forest Ranger, 211 of Forest Guard and 11 of Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:15 IST
Accodring to the official notification, the online registration will begin today, January 14, 2020, at 10 am.
Accodring to the official notification, the online registration will begin today, January 14, 2020, at 10 am.
         

Department of Forest and wildlife, Government of Delhi has invited online applications for the recruitment of Forest Ranger, Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher on its official website. Accodring to the official notification, the online registration will begin today, January 14, 2020, at 10 am. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at forest.delhigovt.nic.in on or before February 13, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 226 vacancies of forestry staff. Out of which, 4 vacancies are of Forest Ranger, 211 of Forest Guard and 11 of Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher. However, candidates must note that the number of vacancies are tentative and may change as per the requirement of the department.

The online computer-based examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 12 and 13, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. On the other hand, all the female applicants along with SC/ST candidates are exempted from the payment of any application fee.

However, it must be noted that the application fee has to pay via online mode only.

Age Limit

· Forest Ranger: 18-30 years

· Forest Guard: 18-27 years

· Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher: 18-27 years

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

