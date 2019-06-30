Delhi government wants next parent-teacher meet on July 6

After getting rescheduled due to a political controversy in April, the mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) in Delhi government schools will now take place on July 6.

“Mega PTM should be organised immediately after the school reopens, preferably on the first Saturday of July itself,” Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia wrote in an order passed on Friday.

The mega PTM, which was earlier scheduled to take place on 20 April, was put in abeyance after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using the meetings as an opportunity to influence voters and get political benefits during the general elections. These meetings are also attended by School Management Committee members, which include head of schools, parents, teacher and a representative of local MLA.

Citing the importance of such meetings in establishing communication between parents and teachers, Sisodia said the PTM should involve discussions on the two main reforms this year—removal of the no-detention policy in classes 5 and 8 and introduction of entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in classes 9 to 12.

Sisodia also directed that all schools should have teachers for each subject as per their sanctioned post. “Ensure that necessary directions are issued to DDEs and Head of Schools by the concerned branch to have the guest teachers and/or teachers using the SMC fund in place. There should not be any school without the required number of teachers when the school reopens on July 1,” the order stated.

Since the happiness curriculum has class-wise stories and activities planned for this year, an orientation session is also being held for heads of schools and the Happiness Coordinators between July 10-13 at Thyagaraj Stadium.

The Delhi government has also ordered schools to help the 1,089 meritorious students who scored above 90% in their Class 12 examinations. HOS have been asked to assign duties to a teacher who would “track their applications to colleges and sort out any issue in their admission.”

Schools have also been asked to submit a status report by July 31 with details of the course pursued by these students and track their progress for “at least during the first year of college.”

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 07:40 IST