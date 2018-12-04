Delhi govt chalks out plan to improve class 10 board results

The Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE) on Monday asked all government schools to take “qualitative measures” to improve class 10 board examination results. The move comes after poor performance of government school students in the mid-term examinations held in September.

Only 30% of class 10 students and 50% of class 12 students have passed the exams.

In a circular addressed to all the government schools, the DoE said, “Upon question-wise analysis of class 10 mid-term exam answer scripts of science, maths and social science of selected government schools, several topics have been identified to be responsible for poor performance of students… for better performance of students in the CBSE class X board exams, all heads of schools (HoS) are directed to guide the subject teachers to take several prescribed measures,” the circular stated.

The teachers have been asked to clear concepts of students through demonstration activities, encourage students to write while revising the subjects and provide bullet points of important topics.

The DoE has already issued a date sheet for class X pre-board exams. The exams will be held between December 18 and December 28. The results will be announced in the first week of January, 2019. Last year, only 31% students passed the class 10 pre-board exams, following which the DoE issued show-cause notices to as many as 120 schools. The results, however, improved to 69.32 % in the board exams.

