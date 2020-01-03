e-paper
Delhi govt distributes tablet, computers to meritorious students of class 11, 12

Distributing the tablets, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said technology should be in the hands of every student in the 21st century.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government on Friday distributed tablet computers to all the Class 11 and 12 students of the Schools Of Excellence Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas and also to the meritorious students scoring more than 80 per cent in Class 10 boards of its city government schools.

Sisodia said the tablets are being distributed to encourage meritorious students and to build research-oriented scholars in them.

