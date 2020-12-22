e-paper
Home / Education / Delhi govt e-learning contents getting global attention, being accessed from US, UK too: Sisodia

education Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 15:16 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Amal KS / HT Photo )
The e-learning contents of the Delhi government schools have been getting global recognition with users from about 20 countries accessing it during the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

“It is a matter of pride for us that the online classes of Delhi Government school teachers are being accessed in approximately 20 countries including the UK, the USA, Germany, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, Philippines, Malaysia and Nepal, among others,” he said. Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said that with the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis wreaking havoc on the education system, schools have been completely closed since March.

“The Delhi government immediately took stock of the situation and devised a plan to minimize the teaching-learning loss. The teachers then started online classes for government school students of classes 11 and 12. We have also introduced subject wise worksheets for students of classes KG to 10,” he said in a statement.

With the success of these online classes, and its equally interesting learning content, Sisodia said that it now serves as a new model of online education during the pandemic, not just nationally but also internationally.

The Directorate of Education of Delhi Government currently runs two YouTube channels titled ‘Core Academic Unit Class XII’ and ‘Core Academic Unit Class XI’ which presents all the e-learning contents and lectures for secondary students of Delhi government schools. The channel gets over 7 lakh viewers weekly.

Currently, 16 subjects are offered online that are run by 132 teachers for Class XII students. In September, Core Academic Unit Class XI was launched offering 12 subjects.

“Highly innovative content was designed to engage the students who had been relegated to study from within the confines of their homes. Quizzes, talk shows, cartoon characters, art integration et al were introduced in the online classes to actively engage the students,” Sisodia said. “Moreover, topics with important social messages relating to the Covid19 pandemic like taking necessary health precautions, communal harmony, or sensitizing the students to other environment challenges were taught. So far, the feedback has been extremely positive from the students and parents alike,” he added.

