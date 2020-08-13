e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi govt’s free coaching scheme for meritorious students to resume soon: Minister

Delhi govt’s free coaching scheme for meritorious students to resume soon: Minister

Coaching classes under the ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna’ for this session had started in March. “But the pandemic disrupted the classes,” said Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

education Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:42 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(Hindustan Times)
         

Free coaching for meritorious students under a Delhi government scheme has hit COVID-19 roadblock, but efforts are on to resume the classes soon, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Thursday. Coaching classes under the ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna’ for this session had started in March. “But the pandemic disrupted the classes,” he said.

Around 15,000 seats have been reserved in 46 reputed coaching institutions under the scheme this year, the minister said.

Online classes could not be started as it is difficult to monitor how many students are taking them. Also, many students don’t have a laptop or mobile phone. So, this puts them at a disadvantage, Gautam said.

“We want to start the classes as soon as possible. If the Centre allows, we can start in September,” he said.

The Delhi government had last year expanded the scheme to include all children who have passed Class X and XII from the national capital and whose annual family income is less than ₹8 lakh.

Earlier, the scheme was only for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category.

The maximum financial assistance a student can avail under it was also increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Students can avail the scheme to prepare for examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, banks and insurance companies and to prepare for medical and engineering pre-examinations.

Last year, 4,953 students got free coaching under the scheme.

tags
top news
Gehlot welcomes back Pilot,18 rebels, says ‘should forget whatever happened’
Gehlot welcomes back Pilot,18 rebels, says ‘should forget whatever happened’
India’s retail inflation for July rises 6.93% as food prices climb nearly 10%
India’s retail inflation for July rises 6.93% as food prices climb nearly 10%
China’s state media blanks out India’s response to Pak charges on Kashmir
China’s state media blanks out India’s response to Pak charges on Kashmir
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
At Gehlot-Pilot photo-op ahead of Cong meet, a handshake and a side-hug
At Gehlot-Pilot photo-op ahead of Cong meet, a handshake and a side-hug
Why didn’t you let me bowl leggies: Ashwin asks Murali, gets stunning reply
Why didn’t you let me bowl leggies: Ashwin asks Murali, gets stunning reply
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In