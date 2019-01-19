Delhi Judicial Services 2018: Preliminary Exam results declared, direct link here

Delhi High Court declared the results of Delhi Judicial Services 2018 preliminary examination on January 17 on its official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in. The preliminary exam was held on January 13, 2019.

A total number of 564 candidates have cleared the preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the main examination.The main exam will be held on February 9 and 10. It would consist of four paper including general knowledge, language, criminal law, civil law 1 and civil law 2.

Click here to check the merit list and marks obtained in the Delhi Judicial Services Prelims Exam

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 10:28 IST