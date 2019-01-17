Delhi municipal schools launch online admissions for poor children

After Delhi government schools, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have now started online admission procedure for children belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and with special needs (CWSN) for entry-level classes such as nursery, kindergarten and first standard.

According to officials, this is the first time that the civic bodies are holding computerised draw of lots. The applicant can apply online through www.edudel.nic.in. The admission process for EWS and children with special needs category has started on Tuesday and the last date for submission of the online applications is February 14, officials maintained.

The first computerised draw of lots for applicants under the CWNS category is scheduled to take place on February 21, while the draw for EWS/DG category will be conducted on February 27.

“There will be 22 per cent reservation of seats under EWS and DG category and three per cent reservation under the disability category. The education department has issued guidelines for applicants under EWS/DG and children with disabilities category to apply through single form for various schools,” statements from the north and the east corporations read on Wednesday.

It added that the area-wise list of schools has been provided online and applicants can apply for various schools within a one-kilometre radius of their houses, depending on their choice.

The education departments of the north and the east corporations have also constituted monitoring cells across various zones to resolve complaint regarding EWS admission, if any.

“The north civic body has six zones and deputy education directors or additional directors have been tasked with monitoring the EWS admission process and address the problems. Similarly, in EDMC, the deputy education directors in each of the two zones will monitor the entire process,” a north corporation spokesperson said.

The parents can register their complaints regarding the procedure, if any, through helpline numbers 8800355192 or 9818154069. They can also drop an email at adeplangrant@gmail.com.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 15:14 IST