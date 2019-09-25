e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019

Delhi’s Deputy CM gets invite from Bangladesh minister to speak on ‘happiness curriculum’

The two ministers also discussed about the entrepreneurship curriculum. The Delhi government celebrated a 15-day “Happiness Utsav” in its schools to mark one year of the launch of the curriculum.

education Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(Hindustan Times)
         

Bangladesh Minister for Primary Education Zakir Hussain on Wednesday invited Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to visit his country and share the concept of “happiness curriculum” with teachers and students there.

“We will review this programme and take the benefits from this. I am moved by the active participation from students, teachers and parents alike.

“We are focussed towards providing quality education to our children. I invite the deputy CM to come to my country and share the good things of this curriculum amongst my children too,” he said.

Hussain, the Minister of State for Primary and Mass Education, on Wednesday visited a Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) in Shalimar Bagh with a team of delegates from Bangladesh.

“We are targeting kids from nursery class itself and reserving 45 minutes of their time daily for the happiness class. This is to ensure that the kids grow up to be more emotionally sound and become more focussed towards their studies. We have got positive results on this. The minds of the student don’t wander anymore. They are giving more respect to their kids are giving more respect to their families,” said Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education minister.

The two ministers also discussed about the entrepreneurship curriculum. The Delhi government celebrated a 15-day “Happiness Utsav” in its schools to mark one year of the launch of the curriculum.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 20:09 IST

tags
trending topics
PM ModiDonald TrumpImran KhanDonald TrumpJammu and KashmirAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneRishabh PantRanveer SinghOnePlus 7TSharad PawarChinmayanandArvind Kejriwal
Top News
latest news
India News
Education News
don't miss