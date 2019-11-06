e-paper
Delhi University organises International Students’ Fair

V Muraleedharan, the minister of state for External Affairs, was the chief guest at the event. 

education Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:00 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Delhi University on Tuesday organised the International Students’ Fair where a website was also launched to help foreign students seeking admission. 

“India is fast emerging as a preferred destination for higher education for foreign students. It is heartening to see that the number of international students in DU has grown steadily from the last year,” he said.  He also urged students to travel outside Delhi and see the many facets of India.

