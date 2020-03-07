e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / ‘Depressed after Physics exam’, Class 12th board student found hanging in UP hostel bathroom

‘Depressed after Physics exam’, Class 12th board student found hanging in UP hostel bathroom

Bind, in a six-page suicide note purportedly written by him, said he was under depression after the physics paper. It was also claimed in the note found from his pocket that the exam conducted on March 4 was in a “totally changed pattern”, police said.

education Updated: Mar 07, 2020 16:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhadohi, UP
Representative
Representative(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 17-year-old student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was found hanging in the bathroom of his hostel in Gyanpur here, police said on Saturday, suspecting he committed suicide due to the fear of failing class 12 board examination.

The incident came to light on Friday night when Amit Kumar Bind had gone missing from his hostel and after a search, he was found hanging with a nylon rope in the bathroom, they said.

Bind, in a six-page suicide note purportedly written by him, said he was under depression after the physics paper. It was also claimed in the note found from his pocket that the exam conducted on March 4 was in a “totally changed pattern”, police said.

Police said it was prima facie a case of suicide but detailed investigations will be done to remove all doubts as a small bottle was also found in the mouth of the student.

District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad and SP Ram Badan Singh visited the hostel on Saturday morning.

tags
top news
‘Justify Yes Bank’s loan book’: Chidambaram asks Sitharaman
‘Justify Yes Bank’s loan book’: Chidambaram asks Sitharaman
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Don’t betray Jammu, Panthers Party boss tells leaders joining Apni Party
Don’t betray Jammu, Panthers Party boss tells leaders joining Apni Party
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News