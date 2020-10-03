e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DHS Assam Recruitment 2020: 594 vacancies for ANM, Steno and other posts notified, apply from October 6

DHS Assam Recruitment 2020: 594 vacancies for ANM, Steno and other posts notified, apply from October 6

DHS Assam Recruitment 2020: Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts online at dhs.assam.gov.in on or before October 21, 2020.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2020 12:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DHS Assam Recruitment 2020.
DHS Assam Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

DHS Assam Recruitment 2020: The Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Assam has released an official notification for the recruitment of ANM, Steno Typist, Lab Tech and others in various departments on its official website. The online registration process will begin on October 6, 2020.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts online at dhs.assam.gov.in on or before October 21, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 594 vacancies, out of which, 545 vacancies are for ANM (Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives), 16 for Computer, 11 for Field Worker/Social Worker, 8 for Junior Assistant, 7 for Steno Typist, 3 each for Field & Evaluation Worker, and Laboratory Technician, and 1 for Refrigerator Mechanic.

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old as on January 1, 2020. There will be upper age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification:

1. Refrigerator Mechanic: A candidate should have passed HSSLC with ITI Diploma from govt. Recognized Institute.

2. ANM (Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives): A candidate should have passed ANM Training from Assam govt.institution or institution recognized by India Nursing Council and Assam Nursing Council and Registered under Assam Nursing Council.

3. Computer, Junior Assistant: A candidate should have a Graduate degree in Arts, Commerce or Science from a recognized University or equivalent and applicant must possess 6 months of diploma in Computer Application.

4. Field Worker/Social Worker, Field & Evaluation Worker: A candidate should have passed HSSLC from the recognized council with a minimum of 6 months of Diploma in Computer Application.

5. Steno-Typist: A candidate should have a Graduate degree in Arts, Commerce or Science from a recognized University or equivalent and applicant must possess 6 months of diploma in stenography.

6. Laboratory Technician: A candidate should have passed HSSLC with Diploma in lab technology from govt. Recognized Institute.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags
top news
PM Modi questions previous regimes over Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi, says they compromised on security
PM Modi questions previous regimes over Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi, says they compromised on security
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official
Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official
Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5
Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In