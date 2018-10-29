DHSE Kerala plus one improvement result 2018 on November 1

The Kerala directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE) will declare the results of Kerala plus one or Class 11 improvement results on November 1, 2018, an official of the directorate confirmed on Monday.

The results will be declared on the official website of the directorate keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. The improvement exam was conducted till October 4, for the students who are currently attending their Class 12 classes. The exams were postponed to October as severe floods affected the state in July and August this year.

Results of the Kerala Class 11 result was declared in the month of May this year.

DHSE Kerala Plus one improvement result 2018: Steps to check

Go to the official website of Kerala DHSE

Click on the link for result

Enter your registration details and submit

(With inputs from Ramesh Babu in Thiruvananthapuram)

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 20:46 IST