Dibrugarh University Result for BSc, BCom semester exams declared, direct links here

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:32 IST

Dibrugarh University has declared the BSc and BCom result 2020 on its official website. The university has declared the result of first semester exam.

Candidates can download their result online at dibru.net and dibru.ac.in.

The Dibrugarh University semester exam was conducted in the month of December 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their B Com and BSc results online from the official website. Candidates will have to login using their registration/ roll number and submit to download their admit card.

The roll numbers of the students who have passed the exam can be accessed through the website.

Dibrugarh University BSc Result

Dibrugarh University BCom Result

List of Websites to check Dibrugarh University Results:

www.dibru exam.in

www.dibru.net

www.dibru.ac.in