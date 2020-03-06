e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Dibrugarh University Result for BSc, BCom semester exams declared, direct links here

Dibrugarh University Result for BSc, BCom semester exams declared, direct links here

Dibrugarh University has declared the BSc and BCom result 2020 on its official website. The university has declared the result of first semester exam.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:32 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Dibrugarh University has declared the BSc and BCom result 2020 on its official website. The university has declared the result of first semester exam.

Candidates can download their result online at dibru.net and dibru.ac.in.

The Dibrugarh University semester exam was conducted in the month of December 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their B Com and BSc results online from the official website. Candidates will have to login using their registration/ roll number and submit to download their admit card.

The roll numbers of the students who have passed the exam can be accessed through the website.

Dibrugarh University BSc Result

Dibrugarh University BCom Result

List of Websites to check Dibrugarh University Results:

www.dibru exam.in

www.dibru.net

www.dibru.ac.in

tags
top news
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News