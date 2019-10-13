e-paper
DIOS, BSA give directions to schools in Lucknow on dengue prevention

The schools have also received instructions to keep cleanliness in the premises and surroundings and do not allow waterlogging at nearby areas.

Oct 13, 2019
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
District Inspector of School (DIOS) and Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) give directions to schools in Lucknow on dengue prevention.
District Inspector of School (DIOS) and Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) give directions to schools in Lucknow on dengue prevention. (Representational image)(Shutterstock)
         

District Inspector of School (DIOS) and Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) have given several directions to school in Lucknow on prevention of dengue.

Students have been asked to wear full-sleeved shirts and pants, salwar, kurtas, shoes and socks.

The authorities told schools that students should get treatment immediately if they fall sick.

In the prayer meeting, students will be told about dengue prevention.

The schools have also received instructions to keep cleanliness in the premises and surroundings and do not allow waterlogging at nearby areas.

Dengue fever is an infectious viral disease that is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 09:26 IST

