District level committees to help students tackle phobia of math

education

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:20 IST

Mathematics will no more be scary for school students in Bihar. In a bid help them overcome the phobia of mathematics, the Bihar education department has formulated district level quality education mission committees, which will work on improving quality of mathematics education among students of classes 6 to 9 across private and government schools.

The committee will use innovative methods to engross students in the subject and generate interest in mathematics among them.

The committees will function under the chairmanship of the district education officers (DEOS) and will have at least five members on board.

As per the department’s guidelines, the committee will conduct various seminars, workshops and olympiads for ensuring better quality education. The committee, in collaboration with Bihar mathematical society, will organise talent search tests in mathematics in September.

Convener-cum-executive joint secretary of Bihar mathematical society, Vijay Kumar, said, “The formed committees and Bihar mathematical society will jointly organise talent search tests in mathematics at junior level for classes 6 to 7 and for classes 8 to 9 at the senior level. A student olympiad will be held on September 22 this year.”

The formed committees will also work in field of education, science and research and ensure cleanliness, continuous evaluation of students.

In Patna, the district education officer (DEO) Jyoti Kumar will lead the committee. The other five members of the committee areniraj Kumar, district program officer, Mukhtar Singh, science teacher, Ashutosh Kumar Srivastava, teacher, Raghunath Balika School, Kankarbagh, Dr Arun Dayal, DPC Higher Education and Anupama Singh, teacher Bankipur Girls Middle School.

