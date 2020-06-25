DME Assam Recruitment 2020: 609 vacancies for staff nurse and ICU technician notified

education

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:45 IST

The Office of the Director of Medical Education, Government of Assam on Wednesday released an official notification for the recruitment of Grade-III (Technical) posts under the establishment of Medical College Hospitals of the state on its official website. The online registration will begin on June 30, 2020.

After the online registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at dme.assam.gov.in on or before July 15, 2020 till midnight.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 609 vacancies for Grade-III (Technical). Out of which, 484 vacancies are for Staff Nurse (Critical Care), and 125 for ICU Technician.

Candidates should not be less than 18 years and not above 38 years as on January 1, 2020. The upper age limit for different reserved categories is relaxable as per the existing government rules and regulations.

Educational qualification:

1. Staff Nurse (Critical Care): B. Sc. Nursing passed from any nursing college/ institution recognized by lndian Nursing Council and have registered with the Assam Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Council.

2. ICU Technician: HSSLC (Sc.) or equivalent with Diploma in ICU Technician course from Govt, recognized institute.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.