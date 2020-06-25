e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DME Assam Recruitment 2020: 609 vacancies for staff nurse and ICU technician notified

DME Assam Recruitment 2020: 609 vacancies for staff nurse and ICU technician notified

After the online registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at dme.assam.gov.in on or before July 15, 2020 till midnight.

education Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DME Assam Recruitment 2020.
DME Assam Recruitment 2020.(HT file)
         

The Office of the Director of Medical Education, Government of Assam on Wednesday released an official notification for the recruitment of Grade-III (Technical) posts under the establishment of Medical College Hospitals of the state on its official website. The online registration will begin on June 30, 2020.

After the online registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at dme.assam.gov.in on or before July 15, 2020 till midnight.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 609 vacancies for Grade-III (Technical). Out of which, 484 vacancies are for Staff Nurse (Critical Care), and 125 for ICU Technician.

Candidates should not be less than 18 years and not above 38 years as on January 1, 2020. The upper age limit for different reserved categories is relaxable as per the existing government rules and regulations.

Educational qualification:

1. Staff Nurse (Critical Care): B. Sc. Nursing passed from any nursing college/ institution recognized by lndian Nursing Council and have registered with the Assam Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Council.

2. ICU Technician: HSSLC (Sc.) or equivalent with Diploma in ICU Technician course from Govt, recognized institute.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags
top news
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘Do not agree’: Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Do not agree’: Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
No accommodation for Chinese nationals, says Delhi hotel body
No accommodation for Chinese nationals, says Delhi hotel body
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
The real British cuppa: Envoy deploys military to make tea
The real British cuppa: Envoy deploys military to make tea
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Manipur crisis | ‘Stable govt, can prove majority anytime’: Ram Madhav
Manipur crisis | ‘Stable govt, can prove majority anytime’: Ram Madhav
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In