DMRC application process for assistant managers for Mumbai, Patna metro closing soon

DMRC Recruitment: Application process for assistant managers (civil) for Mumbai and Patna metro projects is closing soon. Apply now at delhimetrorail.com

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:11 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Patna Metro project
Patna Metro project(Livehindustan)
         

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has invited online applications for immediate recruitment of personnel for civil department of DMRC for its Mumbai and Patna metro projects. Candidates who have qualified GATE 2019 exam can apply for the posts that is contractual in nature. There are 35 posts for assistant manager (civil). The last date to apply is February 4, 2020.

Candidates would be shortlisted based on the information provided by them in their online application form. The list of shortlisted candidates would be displayed on the website of the DMRC by February 15, 2020(tentatively).  

Candidates can apply online at delhimetrorail.com. Click here for official notification.

Educational Qualification: 

The candidate should have obtained minimum 60% marks/equivalent CGPA in B.E. / B. Tech. (Civil)** from a Govt. recognized University / Institute and must have appeared & qualified in ‘CE’ paper of GATE 2019.

Pay Scale: ₹50000 - 160000

Job Profile:

The job profile entails responsibility of management of various maintenance systems and processes, in connection with operation and maintenance of Metro Trains/tracks/works etc. and also for installation/execution of various systems in DMRC Project etc. It includes include any other duty/duties entrusted, from time to time.

Selection Process: 

The selection methodology shall comprise of the following process:

Normalized marks obtained (out of 100) in the Civil Engineering (‘CE’) paper of GATE 2019.

Group Discussion &/or Personal Interview and

Medical Examination

For calculation of final score of a candidate, qualified in the Interview, for empanelment, the weightage of marks obtained in GATE 2019 and Interview shall be:

GATE 2019 Marks (out of 100): 70%

Interview: 30%

Total: 100%

