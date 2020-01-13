DMRC recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 1492 vacancies closes soon at delhimetrorail.com

e-paper
education Updated: Jan 13, 2020 09:20 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DMRC recruitment 2020.(HT file)
         

The online registration for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s recruitment of executive and non-executive posts ends today, January 13, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at delhimetrorail.com. The application process began on December 14, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1492 vacancies of executive and non-executive posts. Out of which, 929 posts are for regular non-executive posts, 398 for contractual non executive posts, 105 contractual executive posts, and 60 regular executive posts.

Educational Qualification:

Most of the posts are for engineers or those having diploma in engineering. Other posts include those having a degree in architecture, law or BSc IT. Post qualification work experiences are also desired for some posts.

For stenographer posts, candidates having a degree of three year graduation course in any discipline with typing and shorthand skills can apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Candidates can click here to apply for DMRC recruitment.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the careers

3.If you are a new user, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

4.Fill in all the requisite information and proceed

5.The registration number and password will be sent to your mail-id

6.Click on the ‘go-to application form’ and fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

7.Make payment

8.Applicant must read the declaration and preview application form before submission

9.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference

