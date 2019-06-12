Today in New Delhi, India
DoE organises draw to fill seats in entry level classes in schools

There were close to 14,000 vacant seats in 1700 private unaided recognised schools in the national capital.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Tuesday organised a computerised draw to fill vacant seats in the entry level classes in private schools under the EWS/DG category.

The draw for admission to nursery, KG and Class 1 was held for 8200 seats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category.

