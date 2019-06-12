DoE organises draw to fill seats in entry level classes in schools

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Tuesday organised a computerised draw to fill vacant seats in the entry level classes in private schools under the EWS/DG category.

There were close to 14,000 vacant seats in 1700 private unaided recognised schools in the national capital.

The draw for admission to nursery, KG and Class 1 was held for 8200 seats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 13:01 IST