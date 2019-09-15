DRDO Admit card 2019 for CEPTAM Tier 1 exam released, here’s how to download

education

Sep 15, 2019

DRDO’s Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has released the admit card for the technical recruitment exam. Candidates appearing in the examinations can download the admit card from its official website, drdo.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card for technical recruitment exam.

The technical recruitment exam 2019 would be conducted from September 28 to September 30, 2019.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website.

2.Click on the career tab

3.Click on the link, ‘CEPTAM-09 Advt: Notice Board’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen.

5.Click on the link, ‘Download Admit Card (Tier-I) for CEPTAM-09/TECH-A Advertisement,’ appearing on the middle of the webpage.

6.A new page will appear on the display screen.

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Admit card will appear on the display screen.

9.Download the admit card and take its print out for any future references.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test and trade test. Candidates who qualify the computer based test will be eligible to take the trade test. The medium of the test will Hindi and English.

Sep 15, 2019