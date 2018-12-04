DRDO admit card released for senior technical assistant exam, click here to download

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the admit card for senior technical assistant recruitment exam 2018. The examination will be conducted on December 15 and 18 in two shifts. The link for downloading Admit Cards will remain active up to December 18, 2018.

A total of 494 vacancies for DRDO, centre for personnel talent management (CEPTAM) will conduct two computer based exams comprising of objective type questions. The first exam will be qualifying in nature while the second exam will consider the marks secured for merit list. The minimum qualifying marks for first exam is 40% for UR/OBC candidate and 35% for SC/ ST candidates.

Click here for direct link to download admit card.

DRDO has also uploaded a link for candidates to take mock test to familarise them with the computer based examination.

Click here to take the mock test.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.drdo.gov.in

Click on DRDO Recruitment (CEPTAM Notice Board) on the home page

Click on Download Admit Card (Tier-I) for CEPTAM-09/STA-B Advertisement

Enter application number, date of birth, captcha code

Click on ‘Login’ button

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 12:46 IST