Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy calls for directed research in specialised areas for future preparedness

 DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy proposed that models of engagement with the academia need to be worked out with accountability from both sides for increased technological output and its utilisation into defence products.

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
 DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday called for directed research in specialised defence areas like advanced propulsion, advanced robotics, cyber technologies, quantum technologies and smart materials for future preparedness.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘DRDO-Academia Interaction for Achieving Leadership in Future Technologies’, Reddy talked about various existing mechanisms for engagement between the DRDO and academia like CARS Projects, Extramural Research Projects, Technology Development Fund, Directed Research Project and Kalam Innovation Award.

“Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy called for directed research in specialised defence areas like Advanced Propulsion, Terahertz Technologies, Advanced Robotics, Cyber Technologies, Quantum Technologies, Smart Materials etc for future preparedness,” a statement quoting Reddy said.

Reddy proposed that models of engagement with the academia need to be worked out with accountability from both sides for increased technological output and its utilisation into defence products.

The proposals and ideas are welcome from the academia, he said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already established eight Centers of Technology in various universities in order to undertake targeted advanced research on the topics of special interest to DRDO for conceiving and realising futuristic defence applications.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has appreciated the DRDO for its efforts towards strengthening the ties between academia and Defence R&D, the statement said.

Singh said scientific and technological excellence is associated with national pride and stressed that sustained efforts are required for utilising academic expertise for futuristic defence applications, it added.

In his address, Secretary (Higher Education) at Ministry of Human Resource & Development (MHRD) R Subramanyam stressed the need for an ecosystem and effective synergy between all stakeholders for accelerated development of critical technologies. He proposed a joint task force to evolve a way ahead.

