Home / Education / DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1800 fresh vacancies till today, 10th pass eligible. Link to apply here

DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1800 fresh vacancies till today, 10th pass eligible. Link to apply here

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications for over 1800 vacancies for multi- tasking staffs. January 23 is the last day to apply for the above posts. Candidates can apply till 5 pm today.

education Updated: Jan 23, 2020 11:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020
DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020(DRDO)
         

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications for over 1800 vacancies for multi- tasking staffs. January 23 is the last day to apply for the above posts. Candidates can apply till 5 pm today.

There are a total of 1817 vacancies. Candidates who have passed class 10th examination are eligible to apply for the posts. Check full details here

Selected candidates will get paid at Level-1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix. Candidate must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

Click here to apply online

Here’s how to apply

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, select ‘Careers’ and then click on ‘Other Recruitments’

3.You will be redirected to DRDO CEPTAM homepage

4.Select MTS, and click on ‘Online Application Form’

5.Register yourself using required details

6.Once registered, log-in to your application using registration number

7.Fill in the application form, submit the fee and submit your application

