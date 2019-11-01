e-paper
DRDO Recruitment: Application begins for 116 graduate, technician apprentices

DRDO Recruitment: The hiring is done by Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, a premier lab of DRDO. The online application process has been started today, November 1 and the last date to apply is November 20, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:02 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DRDO Recruitment
DRDO Recruitment (HT File)
         

Defence and Research Development Organisation (DRDO) is hiring 116 apprentices and has invited online applications from graduates and technician diploma holders for the recruitment.

The hiring is done by Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, a premier lab of DRDO. The online application process has been started today, November 1 and the last date to apply is November 20, 2019.

Selection will be made on the basis of written test and interview. The period of training will be 12 months.

For graduate apprentice, BE or B Tech degree holder in computer science, electrical, electronics, civil, mechanical aerospace engineering and library science can apply. While for diploma apprentice, diploma holders in computer science, electrical, electronics, civil or mechanical engineering can apply.

For graduate apprentice, a stipend of Rs 9000 will be provided while for technician apprentice, a stipend of Rs 8000 will be provided.

Check official notification here.

B.Tech or Diploma holders having a training or job experience for a period of 12 months or more after attaining essential qualification will not be eligible to apply for this apprentice engagement. 

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 12:02 IST

