e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / DSSSB admit card 2020 for LDC and other February 16 exams released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB admit card 2020 for LDC and other February 16 exams released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB admit card 2020 : Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Second Tier (Tier 2) admit card for various recruitment exams Lower Division clerk (1/17), Grade IV DASS (2/17), Lower Division clerk (8/19), Junior Clerk (19/15), Grade IV DASS/Junior Assistant (20/18) .

education Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:04 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB admit card 2020: The recruitment exams for these posts will be held on February 16, 2020.
DSSSB admit card 2020: The recruitment exams for these posts will be held on February 16, 2020.(dsssb.delhi.gov.in )
         

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Second Tier (Tier 2) admit card for various recruitment exams, namely, Lower Division clerk (1/17), Grade IV DASS (2/17), Lower Division clerk (8/19), Junior Clerk (19/15), Grade IV DASS/Junior Assistant (20/18) . The recruitment exams for these posts will be held on February 16, 2020.

Candidates are advised to download their e-admit card to appear for second tier examination. Candidates can login using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download DSSSB Tier 2 admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SKILL TEST FOR VH CANDIDATES IN POST CODE 01/17, 08/19, 20/18, 2/17 AND 19/15’

At the bottom of the page, click on the checkbox that reads Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam

A login dialogue box will open

Key in your Tier 1 exam roll number and select post

Click on generate e-admit card

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

tags
top news
‘Legal aid can’t be illusionary’: Judge defers death warrant for 4 rape convicts
‘Legal aid can’t be illusionary’: Judge defers death warrant for 4 rape convicts
‘Measures taken to contain spread’: Harsh Vardhan on coronavirus outbreak
‘Measures taken to contain spread’: Harsh Vardhan on coronavirus outbreak
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News