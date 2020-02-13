DSSSB admit card 2020 for LDC and other February 16 exams released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:04 IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Second Tier (Tier 2) admit card for various recruitment exams, namely, Lower Division clerk (1/17), Grade IV DASS (2/17), Lower Division clerk (8/19), Junior Clerk (19/15), Grade IV DASS/Junior Assistant (20/18) . The recruitment exams for these posts will be held on February 16, 2020.

Candidates are advised to download their e-admit card to appear for second tier examination. Candidates can login using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download DSSSB Tier 2 admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SKILL TEST FOR VH CANDIDATES IN POST CODE 01/17, 08/19, 20/18, 2/17 AND 19/15’

At the bottom of the page, click on the checkbox that reads Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam

A login dialogue box will open

Key in your Tier 1 exam roll number and select post

Click on generate e-admit card

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out